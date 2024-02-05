By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This Forsyth County high school student created a nonprofit to help teach financial literacy
02052024FLUID ICE FOUNDATION
Raj Mehta, a senior at Lambert High School, started a nonprofit called the Fluid Ice Foundation to help teach financial literacy in Forsyth County and across the nation. Photo courtesy of Raj Mehta.
A Lambert High School senior started a student-run nonprofit, the Fluid Ice Foundation, to promote financial education in Forsyth County and across the nation.