Forsyth County parents can now receive a notification when their child checks out a book at school

Forsyth County Schools recently announced that parents can now sign up to receive a notification anytime their child checks out materials from the school media centers.

District leaders originally announced they would be making this change at a Board of Education work session in March, explaining that the automatic notifications could be a great way to help parents become more involved in what their children are reading.

The discussion began during a local and nationwide debate around school media centers, with some parents speaking out against what they felt were inappropriate books being offered at Forsyth County’s schools.

The new automatic notifications are sent to parents every day at 4:30 p.m. to provide information on materials their children checked out that day. The email includes the book’s title, call number and an image of the book’s cover if available, according to a district announcement sent to parents.

Interested parents can sign up for the notification through their school’s parent portal.

For more information, parents can contact their child’s school.

District leaders discussed other possible system-wide media center changes during the BOE work session in March, including the creation of District Media Subcommittees to speed up the book review and removal process, new programs to better connect parents to school libraries and filters that could stop students from checking out books based on their parents’ prior requests.

Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo said, however, that these other proposed changes have not been implemented, and “nothing else has occurred involving [our] media centers.”