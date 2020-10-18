Forsyth County Public Library holding virtual special needs resource fair on Oct. 24

By Ashlyn Yule, ayule@forsythnews.com

The Forsyth County Public Library has announced that their Special Needs Resource Fair will be held online this year from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24.

Traditionally, it is held in person, but the online format will allow families to attend feature presentations and question-and-answer forums safely and conveniently. There will be 12 organizations present that will be providing and leading services and sessions catered to children and adults with special needs.

“The event has become such an important resource for local parents and caregivers who want to find better ways to help their family members live more full and healthy lives,” said Jennifer Forbes, an Information Specialist at the Hampton Park Library who organized the event, “so we want to continue giving those families a simple way to find and connect with organizations that can help.”

It will include 12 virtual sessions with different local organizations, allowing guests to enter and exit sessions as needed. The Special Needs Resource Fair will be divided into two sessions.

The morning session begins at 10 a.m. and will include presentations from Forsyth County Parks and Recreation’s Therapeutic Recreation Department, Girl Scouts, North Georgia Equine in Motion — Hippotherapy, Forsyth County Schools Special Education, Forsyth Autism and Special Needs Support Group, and Alexsander Academy.

The afternoon session begins at 2 p.m. and will include presentations from Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities, Focus on Function Occupational Therapy, Boy Scouts, Parent Advocate Debbie Dobbs, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and Sign, Baby, Sign.

Registration and participation in the Special Needs Resource Fair are free, and a full schedule of speakers and seminars is available on the Forsyth County Public Library’s website, www.forsythpl.org.