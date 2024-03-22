More than 1,040 students in Forsyth County are currently facing homelessness, a new record within what has been a fast-rising population of local families facing financial hardship.
Forsyth County reaches record number of homeless students this school year. Here’s what the school district is doing to help.
Latest
-
‘Teachers who care matter.’ School leaders name Forsyth County’s 2024 Teacher of the Year
-
Forsyth County school board names sole finalist to become next superintendent
-
UNG to host Georgia Court of Appeals oral argument session
-
A former substitute teacher convicted of child molestation had four hours of training. Here’s how substitute teachers are hired in Hall, Forsyth and across the state