Forsyth County reaches record number of homeless students this school year. Here’s what the school district is doing to help.
FCN_Homeless_090718_web
More than 1,040 students in Forsyth County are currently facing homelessness, a new record within what has been a fast-rising population of local families facing financial hardship.