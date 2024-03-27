By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County school board appoints Mitch Young as next superintendent. Here’s when he will be taking over the role
The Forsyth County school board unanimously voted to appoint Mitch Young as Forsyth County Schools’ next superintendent. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.
The Forsyth County Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Mitch Young as the next superintendent of schools at a called meeting on Tuesday, March 27.