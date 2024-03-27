The Forsyth County Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Mitch Young as the next superintendent of schools at a called meeting on Tuesday, March 27.
Forsyth County school board appoints Mitch Young as next superintendent. Here’s when he will be taking over the role
Latest
-
Why Forsyth County students spoke out against a state bill that would impact transgender students, sex education in schools
-
‘It’s all in the effort you put in:’ West Forsyth students showcase creative businesses in Market Day Expo
-
Forsyth County reaches record number of homeless students this school year. Here’s what the school district is doing to help.
-
‘Teachers who care matter.’ School leaders name Forsyth County’s 2024 Teacher of the Year