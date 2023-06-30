By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County school board approves rollback to property tax rate
Board of Education budget approved
Larry Hammel, Chief Financial Officer with Forsyth County Schools, presents the district’s budget and millage rate to the Board of Education one last time before members made a final vote. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
The Forsyth County Board of Education voted to approve the school district’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget and millage rate at a called meeting on Thursday, June 29.