BREAKING: Truck crash snarls traffic on Ga. 400
An overturned truck has slowed traffic on Ga. 400, according to officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
This Forsyth County school officially opened a new entrance onto campus
12042023PINECREST ROAD
Mark Doxtader makes the first drive up Pinecrest Academy’s new road and entrance in a black Mustang convertible provided by Billy Howell Ford. Photo courtesy of Pinecrest Academy.
A new entrance into Pinecrest Academy’s campus is now officially open, offering a safer path for families and young drivers.