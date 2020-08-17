Forsyth County school system calls on parents to leave students with COVID-19 symptoms, pending test results at home

Three students came to school with COVID-19 symptoms or pending COVID-19 test results during the first two days of the new school year, according to the Forsyth County Schools district, an early test of the school system’s decision to reopen campuses for face-to-face learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email to parents over the weekend, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said sending students who are symptomatic or have pending test results to school “will compromise our ability to keep our schools open.”

“If symptomatic children continue to come to school, we are going to be directed by the Department of Health to quarantine more students and staff,” Bearden said. “It doesn’t have to be this way.”