Forsyth County Schools announces new student meal prices as free meal program ends

Forsyth County Schools announced new meal prices for students ahead of the first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 4, reminding families that the district will no longer provide free meals.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided funding for students across the country to receive free breakfast and lunch at school since the pandemic began in 2020, but the free meal program officially ended on June 30.

Now, parents and guardians will see slightly higher meal prices when their child goes through the lunch line than what they were used to before the pandemic.

Lunch prices in FCS rose by 30 cents, bringing the elementary price to $3 for a meal and the middle and high school price to $3.10.

Breakfast prices price rose by 10-20 cents, with elementary at $1.70, middle school at $1.80 and high school at $1.90.

Reduced meal prices are 40 cents for all students.