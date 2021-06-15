Forsyth County Schools celebrates half-way point in New Hope Elementary construction

“Eight months ago, nearly today, we were standing across the site about ready to break ground, and a lot has changed over that time,” Watson said. “We’ve moved about 300,000 cubic yards of dirt, poured 4,000 cubic yards of concrete, laid about 45,000 blocks and have set about 450 tons of steel.”

Now, in another eight months, the construction crew plans to have the school completely finished in time for the 2022-23 school year.

FCS Superintendent Jeff Bearden spoke at the ceremony, introducing other district leaders in attendance, including Board of Education Chair Kristin Morrissey and Tom Cleveland, who represents District 3.

He also thanked FCS Director of Construction Tom Wening and his team for the hard work in getting New Hope to this point in its construction.

“We take great pride, and I know Tom takes great pride, in Forsyth County Schools and getting our projects done on time,” Bearden said. “It’s so important that we can get our schools ready and equipped for students next fall. That will be here before we know it; we know how quickly a year goes, and we will be welcoming students to New Hope Elementary.”

Jeff Miller, an associate at Smallwood Architects, also thanked Wening and his team for their help during construction as teams have struggled to find materials and equipment due to shortages caused by storms in Texas and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, Miller said Smallwood is proud to be part of the project in helping to design a unique school. The 148,000-square-foot building will include 74 classrooms, all with windows, with a capacity for 1,100 students.