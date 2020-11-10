Forsyth County Schools graduation rate highest in district’s history, tops state districts

Forsyth County Schools earned the highest graduation rate in metro-Atlanta and among large school districts in Georgia this year with 96.14% of FCS seniors earning their diploma.

The 2020 graduation rate is also the highest graduation rate in the history of the school district.

According to the FCS website, South Forsyth High School earned the highest graduation rate in Georgia for high schools graduating more than 300 students, with 549 students who graduated from the school this year. Lambert High School also earned the highest graduation rate in the state among high schools graduating more than 550 students, with 716 students who graduated.

Each high school in the county increased their individual graduation rates from last year, and every high school surpassed the state average of 83.8%. Each school’s rate fell between 93% and 98%.

“A big congratulations to our K-12 teachers and staff that worked to support our students throughout their educational journey and thank you to our students and their families for their commitment to obtaining a high school diploma,” FCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said.