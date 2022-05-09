Forsyth County Schools holds inaugural gala to recognize students in career pathways

But it is because of this strong personal, academic and professional growth that the district named Sirigireddy as the 2022 District High School CTAE Student of the Year at its inaugural CTAE Excellence Awards Gala on Wednesday, April 27.

Held at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center, Sirigireddy said she was honored to be recognized for her work in HOSA and her career pathway.

“I will never adequately be able to put into words everything that the CTAE program has given me, but if I were to try it would be that my CTSO has given me the opportunity to have a taste of the life that I have always dreamed of,” she said.

She said she never could have gotten to where she is in the program without her teachers, parents, advisors and community, which is why she dedicated her award to everyone in the audience that night.

Alongside Sirigireddy’s overall district award, the gala honored more than 100 CTAE students who have excelled in career pathways or Career and Technical Student Organizations such as HOSA.

“These students are leaders in their schools, involved in the community and are skilled in academics as well,” said Wendy Corona, a WSB-TV news anchor who hosted the night’s gala. “They each participate in Career and Technical Education pathways that connect their academic and technical skills to future educational and career opportunities, and many will actually graduate high school with industry credentials, making them already work-ready.”