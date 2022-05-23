Forsyth County Schools honors more than 90 retirees at annual reception

Bearden said that for FCS to provide an “unparalleled” education to their students, leadership and staff must look at all facets of students’ school experience. He said the retirees being honored that night, in their 10 to 40 years with FCS, have helped to make that experience better and brighter.

“As we say in our school system all the time, we’re either getting better or we’re getting worse,” Bearden said. “There is no such thing as status quo, so we will choose to get better. I hope you’re proud to have been a member of our family. I’m proud for you, and I’m proud of you. It’s time for life’s next chapter.”

Allen Money, president of the Forsyth County Retired Educators Association, also spoke to the crowd and retirees, congratulating them on their careers and offering a way to get involved in the community and school system even into retirement.

He said the association offers a variety of ways to stay connected, see old friends again and build new friendships by taking part in service projects for children and families in the community. Over the years, he said they have volunteered with The Place of Forsyth, the Forsyth County Fire Department, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and many others.

“We’re a group of folks who made working with students our lifelong careers,” Money said. “We believe that we still have plenty to offer, and we believe we can make our schools and community better places. And we want to invite you to join us.”

Before ending the night, Bearden invited each of the more than 50 retirees in attendance up to the stage to receive a gift from the Forsyth County Board of Education members and to be recognized.

Those not in attendance were also recognized on the program and projected list of employees retiring from FCS at the end of the school year.

“Please remember: once a member of the Forsyth County family, always a member of the Forsyth County family,” Bearden told them as the last FCS retiree received their award.