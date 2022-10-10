Forsyth County Schools maintains record-breaking graduation rate for third year

Forsyth County Schools once again earned the highest graduation rates among metro Atlanta systems and large school districts in Georgia in 2022, according to state data released on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The district ended the past school year with a graduation rate of 96.36% for the third consecutive year, with it still being the highest rate recorded in the county’s history. It also ranks high above the state graduation rate of 84.10%.

“This accomplishment …. has been a priority for FCS for the past two decades,” FCS stated in an announcement on Thursday.

Alliance Academy for Innovation’s second graduating class earned a perfect graduation rate of 100% — a rise from last year’s 99.25% and the highest in the county.

South Forsyth and Lambert High Schools also both had graduation rates just above 98%, with their graduation rates rising slightly from last year alongside Denmark High School.

“In the past 20 years, Forsyth County K-12 teachers and staff have worked with community and business partners to raise our graduation rate 18%,” FCS Superintendent Jeff Bearden said. “This is a big leap, and all are to be congratulated, especially for maintaining 96% for the last three years. Daily, we are focused on providing an unparalleled education for all to succeed.”