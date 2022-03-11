Forsyth County Schools planning for changes to media centers, book challenges in 2022-23 year

Books used in the classroom

Rice said the district is also looking at ways to help speed up the book challenge process by using work the teaching and learning department has already done to review certain books.

She explained that the department has a “thorough vetting process” for curriculum and any supplemental materials used in classrooms, including novels teachers select to read in their classes.

“A teacher can say, ‘I’d really like to read [this book] in my seventh-grade ELA class,’” Rice said. “And so a committee reads the book, we look at it and look at the standards, we look at the literary value. We analyze it for a variety of things.”

Rice said they are looking at sharing this work with the District Media Committee so the same books aren’t being reviewed twice.

Some recent concerns from the community have been aimed at books used in Advanced Placement courses. These are college-level courses, and “some of the texts do have more mature content,” according to Rice.

“Those are courses that are self-selected,” Rice said. “Students and parents understand that is a level that is higher than a high school level that could have those topics. But we also want to be certain that when we’re looking at texts, especially any that are being challenged, we are looking at it from a holistic view and instructional view in addition to the content itself.”

For example, she said a book that is appropriate for students in a self-selected AP course may not be appropriate for the school media center where any student can check it out.

Right now, she said results from book challenges apply to both classrooms and media centers, but teachers have expressed concerns that not having these books in class could put students at a disadvantage academically.

Rice said many of these books often come up on AP exams, which are administered by The College Board.

One example of a book that is often referenced on these exams is “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison — one of the eight books the district removed from all of its schools in January.

While the book was not approved for supplementary classroom materials before, Rice said many teachers put it on a list of additional books for students to read outside of class. The recommendation to students has since been removed from course materials.

Looking at these concerns, Rice said the district is considering changes to policies and procedures that could allow for books challenged and removed in the media centers to still be allowed for certain classes.