Forsyth County Schools' proposed strategic plan goals focus on community connection

When the strategic planning process began, Young said there were two important questions: What is Forsyth County Schools known for? And what does FCS as a community want to be known for?



The district gathered feedback from community members during the first phase of the strategic planning process. They used community engagement focus groups, online surveys, public participation at BOE meetings, accreditation results, local school council meetings and superintendent advisory groups.

Young and his team gathered the feedback and, along with stakeholders, were able to pinpoint key strengths and areas of improvement in the system.

A few accomplishments he said Forsyth County Schools is known for are high academic achievement, commitment to personal relationships, school safety, financial efficiency, use of technology, growth in population and growing diversity.

Some of the challenges identified were over-pressurized environments, inconsistencies in expectations, the need to expand school safety to social and emotional threats, staff wellness, inappropriate use of technology, Forsyth County Schools’ need to clarify its purpose and the need to keep up with growth in the county.

All the feedback went to the district’s planning team, which is made up of parents, teachers and administrators, business community members, faith leaders, political organizations and students.

Through conversations and deliberation over the feedback, the planning team put together a list of recommendations for the district’s vision, mission and belief statements and overarching goals for the next five years.

“Throughout this, there is a common theme,” Young said. “As we try to clarify all the things that we’ve done through these last several years to make sure that our schools are places where families and the children and teachers and everybody feels a sense of family, it really comes down to the word connection.”

Young presented the planning team’s proposed vision for FCS for the next five years: “A safe, connected, and thriving community for all.”

Along with its proposed mission: “To deliver an unparalleled education for all to succeed.”

The planning team also composed five proposed belief statements that it believes FCS should stick by when making decisions over the next five years:

· Respect and empathy are vital to building trust

· All students and staff must have a strong sense of purpose

· All students and staff must be connected and supported

· All students and staff must be challenged to think critically and creatively

· Family and community engagement are essential to continuous improvement

While holding to these beliefs, the planning team also came up with five goal areas the district should work toward. Usually, the five-year strategic plan outlines three goal areas, but Young said “given the state of our children and our community, we had two additional goal areas added this year.”

The first and most important goal area for the planning team is students’ social and emotional health, which has been an added concern in communities across the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some local and national political groups, however, have argued against social and emotional learning in K-12 schools.

“That is not some outside group that we’re borrowing a term from,” Young said. “The social and emotional health of our children has to be an intentional focus, and that became very clear with members of our community.”

Other proposed goal areas included: operational excellence; staff recruitment and development; culture, climate and community; and the learner experience.

Young thanked all the community members who participated in giving feedback to FCS and worked on the planning team over the last several months. Despite members from all over the community with different political backgrounds and beliefs coming together, Young said the planning has been a success.

“I get chills when I think about how successful that planning teamwork was because folks who vehemently disagreed with each other were able to work and focus on what we are [all] for as opposed to everything we’re against,” Young said. “And it was an incredible model.”

The BOE will vote on the goal areas and statements at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, April 19, and if approved, it will move forward to the district’s action team. That team will take these goals and create action steps with measurable goals “to bring this plan to life.”