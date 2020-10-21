Forsyth County Schools pushes back start of second semester

The Forsyth County Board of Education unanimously approved a change to the 2020-21 school calendar at a board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, moving the start of the second semester for students back to Jan. 6.

Deputy Superintendent Joey Pirkle recommended changing the first two days of the second semester, Jan. 4-5, from regular school days to professional development days after speaking with school staff and leadership. The change would not shift spring break or the last day of school.

He said that, with more students potentially moving from virtual schooling into school buildings for face-to-face classes, staff members will need more time to prepare for the new semester.

Pirkle said that the extra two days will allow staff to get schedules worked out, offer help to families who may need it and set up orientations for students “who may be entering a school building for the very first time this school year.”