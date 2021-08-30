Forsyth County Schools raises salaries for bus drivers, monitors amidst labor shortage

Forsyth County Schools announced Monday that all of their bus drivers and monitors will receive a salary increase beginning on Oct. 1.

The announcement, posted to the district’s website, states that beginning bus drivers could move up from their current offered salary of $16.61 per hour to $17.84, a 6.9% increase. On the other hand, more experienced drivers could make up to $27.99, up from the usual salary topping out at $23.97.

Bus monitors could also see a 5.3% increase, moving up from $14.24 per hour to $15.