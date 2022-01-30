Forsyth County Schools remove eight books for ‘sexually explicit content’ amid nationwide library debate

The latest District Media Committee meeting

Over the past few weeks, the District Media Committee has heard from a small group of community members about their concerns with the book challenge process and certain available books that feature LGBTQ characters.

These concerns were discussed at a recent committee meeting that Caracciolo said was unrelated to the district-wide removal of the eight books.

According to a meeting summary, the committee decided to amend board policy regulations, allowing 30 days for a local or district book challenge review with a possible 15-day extension. Before, the policy allowed 45 total days for the book review without an extension.

When discussing other issues, however, the committee decided not to amend board policies.

A major topic discussed was one parent’s call for the media centers to separate books containing LGBTQ characters or themes so students do not accidentally check these books out without knowledge of the books’ contents.

One solution suggested at the meeting was a possible beginning-of-the-year signature sheet where parents could opt in to allowing their child to check out books containing certain content.

The committee warned that this option “will not be the protection that it is hoped to be as there are multiple ways that students will be able to circumvent the system, [and] that it will put media specialists in the detrimental role of ‘gatekeeper’ of the books.”

Other options presented suggested physically separating or labeling LGBTQ books in media centers, which the committee disagreed with, stating that it would be “detrimental to students and may lead to increased bullying.”

Instead, the committee suggested that parents and students use Destiny, the software used to display FCS media centers’ catalog virtually. This way, students and parents can look through the catalog using certain tags to filter through available books. One of these tags does filter for LGBTQ books.

“If a parent finds a book in Destiny and it needs to be flagged, please contact your school and let us know that there is a flag missing,” Caracciolo said.

The committee concluded that the best way overall for parents to keep up with what their children are checking out at school is to get more involved in what they are reading and work together to create family-approved reading lists.

A statement has since been added to every media center webpage in the county, letting parents know how talking with their students about what they are reading “can positively affect their performance at school.”

“Reading creates such great family bonds — having a conversation about what you’re reading or reading a book along with your child,” Caracciolo said.