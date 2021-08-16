Forsyth County Schools report highest number of COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

Forsyth County Schools published its first daily COVID-19 public report to its website Monday, Aug. 16, showing the highest number of cases among face-to-face students and staff since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

The report states, as of Monday morning, there were 437 active COVID-19 cases — with 366 being student cases and 71 staff.

Last school year, the pandemic reached its peak following the winter holidays at the beginning of students’ second semester. During that first week back to school, FCS reported a total of 319 active cases in the system, a difference of more than 100 compared to reported cases now.

The cases reported Monday have also jumped significantly over the weekend. According to the weekly report published to the district’s website on Friday, Aug. 13, there were 274 active student and staff cases at the end of the week. Now, that number has grown by 163 cases.

Medical experts have pointed to the more contagious Delta variant as a cause of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases seen across the nation in recent weeks.

As cases continue to rise, organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have urged residents to wash their hands and stay clean, stay socially distant and wear a face mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Since the beginning of the month, FCS has added several mitigation strategies to help combat the virus and new variant, which now makes up about 90% of current COVID-19 cases in the U.S.