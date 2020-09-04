Forsyth County Schools reports dip in active COVID-19 cases, quarantine numbers

Forsyth County Schools reported a drop in the number of students and staff with COVID-19 and the percentage of students quarantined during the third full week of school.

According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden to families, 11 students and seven staff members currently have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That’s down from 23 and nine active cases in students and staff, respectively, on Monday.

Meanwhile, the percentage of students quarantined because of direct exposure to the virus has dropped from 1.8% on Monday to 0.8% as of Friday, according to Bearden.

Forsyth County Schools has 38,947 students and staff on school campuses.