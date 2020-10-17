Forsyth County students earn among highest average ACT scores in Georgia

Forsyth County students earned the highest average ACT score within county and large school districts in Georgia for the sixth year in a row.

With a composite score of 24.9, FCS ranked No. 1 in all Georgia districts that tested more than 500 students this year, according to the FCS website.

According to Forsyth County Schools, students at Lambert High School ranked at No. 5 out of 440 high schools in the state with a composite score of 26.5. South Forsyth ranked at No. 10, Denmark at 28, West Forsyth at 38, Forsyth Central at 54, and North Forsyth at 68.

The average state composite score this year is 21.7 and the average national composite score is 20.6. All schools in the Forsyth County district scored above both the state and national averages.

"FCS students, staff, parents, community and business members should all be very proud of our ACT scores," said Superintendent Jeff Bearden. "Being college and career ready is an important goal of our Learner Profile. We are committed to ensuring that our students can lead and succeed in the world.”