Forsyth County students hope to help bring together divided society with new youth organization

When the Covid-19 pandemic began in the U.S. in 2020, Rajath Nair couldn’t believe how quickly discussions about the disease and precautions divided citizens in Forsyth County and across the nation.

The Alliance Academy for Innovation student knew that if everyone could sit down in a room and truly listen to one another, they could learn and eventually come to an agreement during what became a devastating time for most.

That is when he and two of his friends, Samantha Ponce and Divesh Gupta, came up with the idea to start Common Ground, an organization where high school students can come together and share their honest thoughts and opinions without judgment.

“Everyone stood on different grounds [during the pandemic] … so we wanted to make a ‘common ground,’ where we accept one another and understand where we are coming from,” Nair said.