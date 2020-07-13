Forsyth County student's letter calling for mandated face masks gains attention

On the morning of July 9, Katherine Gates knew that Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden was scheduled to make his final presentation of the school system’s plan for returning to in-person instruction for the 2020-21 school year later that day to the Forsyth County Board of Education. Gates had seen the plans after they were first made public, and the incoming senior at South Forsyth High School was discouraged by the language regarding face masks – instead of required to be worn by students and staff, face masks would be “expected.”

Gates had read studies about the effectiveness of wearing face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. She had researched the community transmission in country’s that had mandated face masks be worn in public. Both convinced Gates that mandating face masks in schools would be the best way to ensure the safety of students and staff and keep schools open.

That morning, Gates decided to write Bearden an email. In it, she pleaded for him to show “strong decisive leadership” and change the school system’s reopening plan to include a face mask mandate.

“A final push in what I thought was the right direction,” Gates said.

Gates never heard back from Bearden, but her letter has gained widespread attention from students, parents, and Atlanta media outlets after it was posted to the neighborhood social network Nextdoor and Instagram. Soon after, other students at local high schools were inspired to create online petitions and email campaigns asking Bearden and other officials to mandate face masks.

“It’s gotten a ton of interest,” Gates said, “which is great.”