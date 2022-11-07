Forsyth County students score above state, national ACT averages

Forsyth County students once again earned the highest average ACT scores among metro Atlanta counties and large school districts in Georgia this year, according to scores recently released by the Georgia Department of Education.

With an average composite score of 24.8, Forsyth County Schools ranked No. 1 in all Georgia districts that tested more than 190 students. The district ranked second overall in the state just behind City Schools of Decatur with a 25.4.

The 1,650 students in FCS’ Class of 2022 who tested beat out state and national averages, ranking 3.2 points above the state’s average composite score of 21.6 and 5 points above the nation’s score of 19.8.

Three of Forsyth’s high schools also ranked in the top 10 high schools in the state for highest overall scores. Alliance Academy of Innovation is third in the state with an average composite score of 26.4 followed by Lambert in fourth with 26.3 and South Forsyth in sixth with 25.5.

“Our teachers and staff continue to excel in preparing our students for college and career success,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said. “We congratulate our schools on this success and look forward to continuing to provide a safe, connected and thriving community for all.”