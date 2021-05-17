Forsyth Teacher Academy creates new website, brings in new endorsements to offer support to educators

After bringing these new educators on, they also held a New Educator Orientation to give them a feel for their positions before starting out the school year. On the first day of orientation, they were able to come onto their school’s campus, meet the administration and see their new classrooms. On the second day, they hold a district welcome for all the new teachers, which Dugan said was held virtually this year.

As educators begin in their new careers at Forsyth County Schools, Dougan said they are always interested in learning more and growing, which is why district officials were excited this year to introduce a new website for professional learning.

She described the website as a one-stop-shop where staff members can receive any information they may need relating to their position. New educators can go to the page to find both required and optional professional learning that is available to them before their employment officially begins, giving them the head start that many look for when first hired.

“There will be no one more excited to get their hands on some professional learning than teachers who are coming to our system,” Dugan said. “They’ll email me the moment they get hired sometimes and say, ‘Can I preview a book?’ or ‘Can I login?’ But that speaks to the quality of educators that we bring into our system.”

Dugan told the board that the FTA will now be offering two new endorsements that the Georgia Professional Standards Commission approved this year — K-5 Mathematics, which helps to prepare teachers in math content, strategies and pedagogy; and Teacher Support and Coaching, which prepares them for supporting pre-service, induction and veteran teachers.

The academy will continue to offer English to Speakers of Other Languages and Online Teaching, which have been part of the academy for two years now.

Dugan continued in the meeting by congratulating individuals in Georgia TAPP’s second cohort who recently graduated from the certificate program.

Georgia TAPP was established in FCS just a few years ago, and it offers a chance for industry professionals who do not have a degree in education to transfer into teaching more easily through an affordable and flexible program.