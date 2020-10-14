Free meals for Forsyth County Schools students extended until end of school year

The USDA recently extended a waiver that allows schools to provide free meals to all students in Forsyth County, moving the expiration date to the end of the school year.

The agency first approved the waver in September, and schools in Forsyth County proudly announced that it would be able to provide every student with a free meal through the last day of school in December.

Now, that promise has been extended to the last day of the school year in May or “until federal funds expire,” Forsyth County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Caracciolo said.

Just like before, families do not need to do anything to take advantage of the free meals. Students can receive both breakfast and lunch each day school is in session. Families of virtual learners will continue to have the option to pick up their meals at any of 10 selected schools, which are listed on the Forsyth County Schools website.

The website notes that families who qualify for free or reduced-price meals should still complete the meal application to avoid any lapse in those benefits should the USDA waiver expire.

For more information, visit the Forsyth County Schools website.