Get to know Mike Valdes, the new District 5 representative on Forsyth County’s school board

While Valdes loves Forsyth County and is excited to serve fellow parents and residents, he has not always lived here.

Valdes said his parents and extended family originally immigrated to New Jersey from Cuba in the 1960s before moving to Miami, where he was born and raised. It wasn’t until after he and Flo got married and started a family that they decided to leave Florida for a slower-paced community for their three kids.

They made the decision to move to Forsyth County nine years ago for the same reason many families end up in the county — the schools.

“We didn’t know anything about this place,” Valdes said. “We didn’t know a soul here. We moved alone. No family, just my wife and I and the three kids.”

Flo immediately fit right in, getting to know their neighbors and other parents at the schools. Valdes said he needed a little bit of time to adjust to the new culture, community and his job as a construction engineer, building on highways, roads and bridges.

“Now, I love it,” Valdes said. “My dad asked me the other day, ‘Are you ever going to move back?’ and I immediately said, ‘No.’ We love it here. It’s been great, and I don’t see us going anywhere.”

Going into his new position on the board, Valdes said he is excited to get to know the community even better than before. Even in the few weeks leading up to the new year, he had already visited several different schools to meet principals, staff, teachers and, of course, students.

Valdes said he hopes to visit every school in the county by the end of February.

“It’s just so cool,” Valdes said. “Every school is like its own little ecosystem with its own identity and culture, and the people are different and have their own traditions. I have a feeling it’s going to be a very rewarding experience.”

With each visit, he is learning all he can about the schools and the role each principal, teacher, board member and parent plays in helping students find success. As he learns, Valdes said his perspective on the school system as a whole is already changing.

“From when I started, about two years ago, to get more involved, if I compare my perspective, understanding and empathy then to today, it’s night and day,” Valdes said. “It’s easy when you don’t really know and don’t have full context to jump through all kinds of conclusions or come up with your own ideas of what you think is happening or why you think something is happening.”

When virtual learning started during the pandemic in 2020, Valdes started speaking at Board of Education meetings, sharing concerns, along with many across the nation, that schools were teaching kids and training staff using Critical Race Theory.

Debates around the topic became tense, with some accusing board members, Superintendent Jeff Bearden and local teachers of trying to corrupt students with a political agenda.

“When you dig in and get in there with the teachers, principals, staff and even other board members, you start to really, really realize all these people want what’s best for the kids,” Valdes said. “If I ever had any doubt that people had good or bad intentions, it’s totally gone.

“I suspect I’m going to continue to evolve as I learn more,” he continued.

And that is what Valdes said is his main goal during his first year on the board — to listen to others in the community and in the school system and learn as much as he can. By having a better understanding of the school system and how it works, he said he will be better able to serve the community and the district’s students.

Aside from that, Valdes also wants to keep the promises he made to voters during his campaign, the biggest one being his pledge to fight for a cap on property taxes set by the school district.

Through the campaign, he said there was also a large conversation in the community on Critical Race Theory and social and emotional learning in schools, but those issues will not be his main focus as he starts his term on the board.

“That’s not the main reason why I ran, even though it is important to me,” Valdes said. “I’m not shrinking away from that. But there’s so much more that we do here in the schools every day, and I want to learn more about what really moves the needle for kids getting out of here and being successful and safe.”

Outside of learning more about the school system, Valdes said his main focuses will be on mental health support and resources to keep students safe in school, in the community and online.

He also plans to stay committed to residents and community members in south Forsyth regardless of whether they showed him support during the campaign. He said anyone with questions or concerns can reach out anytime. His email is mvaldes@forsyth.k12.ga.us.

Valdes hopes to also hold town halls or meetups to give community members more chances to come meet him and have their voices heard.

“I may not always be able to give them what they want and they may not always agree with me, but if they want to talk to me, I’ll be there,” Valdes said.

The incoming board member is most looking forward to getting to know more people in the community through his seat and visiting schools he never would have had the chance to see before.

Valdes will also still be out in the community working full-time as a construction engineer and spending his free time out with his family, likely getting outdoors for some fishing or camping.

“The most important thing I want people to know is I’m just one of them,” Valdes said. “I’m just your neighbor. I’m a dad and have three kids in the system. That’s really the motivator and the driving force behind me doing this.”