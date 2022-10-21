Groundbreaking ceremony marks beginning of new Midway Elementary construction

Forsyth County Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Midway Elementary School at its construction site on Mullinax Road on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Board of Education members and Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden attended the ceremony along with representatives from Carroll Daniel Construction and Lindsay Pope Brayfield & Associates, the construction and architectural teams working together on the project with FCS’ facilities team.

“We are so excited for this school,” Bearden said, thanking the board members, facility team and community for helping to support the project.

He said the facility for Midway Elementary needed to be replaced as the school has faced overcrowding in the last several years and Forsyth County continues to grow. Right now, the school serves 750 students in a building with the capacity for 700.

During a BOE meeting last year, Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo explained that the current Midway Elementary could not be expanded because of its location on Atlanta Highway.

But this new 136,920-square-foot facility, located right next to Denmark High School’s campus between Mullinax and Fowler Roads, will be able to serve more than 1,770 students on its 87.14 acres.

“And this school will serve our community probably for the next 60-75 years,” Bearden said. “The current Midway Elementary was built in 1961, so more than 60 years old and we expect the same life expectancy out of this school.”