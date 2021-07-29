Hendricks Middle School principal looks forward to ‘a great year’ following grand opening

Don Hendricks served as a Board of Education member from 1993 to 2002, and in that time, he made great strides in making FCS into what it is today.

Former FCS superintendent Paula Gault spoke to the crowd about some of his stories and accomplishments that she remembers from her time working alongside him.

She said, after he retired from a career at General Motors in 1987, he and his family packed up all their belongings into an RV and set out on a trip to find the perfect place for them to settle down.

Traveling from the West side of the nation, they ended up parking the RV in Stone Mountain one fall to explore the North Georgia and metro Atlanta areas. That was when Hendricks came across Forsyth County, where Gault said he saw so much potential as a great community for him and his family.

After settling down in the county, Hendricks began volunteering at Midway Elementary School where his children attended, beginning the start of his long-term interest and impact in the school system.

“Don’s passion for school improvement was contagious,” Gault said.

During his time on the board, he promoted community-based strategic plans, pushed for a Partners in Education program and established local school councils at each school in the district. On top of that, he developed the very first technology plan in the district.

Gault said Hendricks always brought forward innovative and novel ideas to the board and school district.

“Congratulations, Hendricks Middle School,” Gault said. “Your students, staff, parents and community can proudly proclaim your namesake was instrumental in laying the groundwork for building Forsyth County Schools as one of the best school districts in our country.”