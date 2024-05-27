Here’s a look at Denmark High School’s Class of 2024 graduation ceremony Denmark High School held its Class of 2024 graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 21, at Gwinnett’s Gas South Arena. Photos courtesy of Cady Studios. Denmark High School celebrated its Class of 2024 at a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 21, at Gwinnett’s Gas South Arena. Latest How you can give feedback on Forsyth County Schools’ proposed 2025 budget Pinecrest Academy celebrates 2024 graduates Photos: Lambert High School celebrates its Class of 2024 Here’s how Alliance Academy for Innovation celebrated its Class of 2024 graduates