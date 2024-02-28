By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here’s a look at Midway Elementary’s new campus and inside the school as it nears opening
02282024NEW MIDWAY ELEMENTARY
The new Midway Elementary campus sits off Mullinax Road next to Denmark High School. Photo courtesy of Carroll Daniel Construction.
Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on Midway Elementary School’s new campus off Mullinax Road, putting them on track to officially open for families and staff this summer.