South Forsyth High School held its Class of 2024 graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 19, at Gwinnett’s Gas South Arena, celebrating its more than 600 graduating seniors for the final time.
Here’s a look at South Forsyth High School’s 2024 graduation celebration
Latest
-
East Forsyth High School graduate aims for career in nursing
-
This Denmark High School graduate hopes to save lives while in pursuit of a career with the FBI
-
Alliance Academy grad wants to help others through a career in law and government
-
This Forsyth Central senior dreams of starting career in sports therapy