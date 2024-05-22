By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here’s a look at South Forsyth High School’s 2024 graduation celebration
05222024SOUTH GRADUATION
South Forsyth High School held its 2024 graduation ceremony at Gwinnett’s Gas South Arena on Sunday, May 19. Photos courtesy of Craig J. LaCava Photography.
South Forsyth High School held its Class of 2024 graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 19, at Gwinnett’s Gas South Arena, celebrating its more than 600 graduating seniors for the final time.