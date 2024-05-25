By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here’s how Alliance Academy for Innovation celebrated its Class of 2024 graduates
ALLIANCE GRADUATION 14.jpg
Alliance Academy for Innovation held its 2024 graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 18, at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center. Photos courtesy of Cady Studios.
Alliance Academy for Innovation celebrated its Class of 2024 at a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 18, at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center.