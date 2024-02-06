By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here's how descendants of Black families driven out of Forsyth County in 1912 can apply for college scholarships
02062024DESCENDANTS SCHOLARSHIP
Applications for the Forsyth Descendants Scholarship, for students who are descendants of Black families who were forced out of Forsyth County in 1912, are now open for the 2024-25 school year. Photo courtesy of Lagos Techie on Unsplash.
A local committee recently announced it is now taking applications for the Forsyth Descendants Scholarship for the 2024-25 school year.