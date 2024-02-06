A local committee recently announced it is now taking applications for the Forsyth Descendants Scholarship for the 2024-25 school year.
Here's how descendants of Black families driven out of Forsyth County in 1912 can apply for college scholarships
Latest
-
This Forsyth County high school student created a nonprofit to help teach financial literacy
-
‘Where I’m meant to be’: This longtime Riverwatch Middle School teacher found her passion in marketing
-
UNG to allow alcohol at tailgates, campus events. Here’s why
-
This longtime Forsyth County Board of Education member plans to run for reelection this year