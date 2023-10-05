Here’s how the University of North Georgia plans to create an even better experience for its students

University of North Georgia (UNG) leadership has big goals for its campuses and students and has formed a strategic plan to meet these goals, according to a white paper released by UNG President Michael Shannon on Oct. 3. According to a press release by the university, the white paper outlines seven strategic “big bets” aimed at positioning UNG to continue meeting the needs of its students, communities, state and nation. Shannon, who officially became UNG’s president on July 1, formed the strategy with the help of feedback he gathered on his recent 45-day listening tour, as well as other conversations with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. “UNG is an incredible university, steeped in tradition, with tremendous opportunity, value and promise,” Shannon said in the release. “We have something here at UNG that no one else does and we need to deliver it.”