Horizon Christian Academy students invite community to dive into musical world of ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ this week

Horizon Christian Academy’s performing arts students are taking a deep dive this week into the world of “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” inviting the community to travel under the sea with them for a night of music, song and dance.

Complete with crabs, crawfish and magical conch shells, the HCA Theatre Company production debuts Thursday, May 12, and runs through Saturday, May 14, with shows starting at 7 p.m.

Elementary students can even get a special treat before the show on Friday, May 13, if they come dressed to impress in their favorite “Under the Sea” costume. The next day, Horizon will also be using the night to celebrate and recognize their senior students in the production.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now at http://hca.booktix.com/.