How Forsyth County Schools is helping students recover from pandemic learning loss

Recovering from learning loss

Before looking at what the district has been doing over the past year to help curb learning loss caused by the pandemic, Accountability Coordinator Tim Keyser told the board it is important to look at students’ Georgia Milestones results.

“The state strongly discourages making longitudinal comparisons to pre-pandemic levels because we know that there was an effect that impacted learning,” Keyser said. “But we still think it’s important to look at that data. We want to know where were we before the pandemic? How were our students performing?”

This past year’s results, which include End-of-Grade and End-of-Course assessments for grades 3-12, show a significant drop in student scores across all grades and subjects compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite the drop in results, Keyser explained that students still scored much higher than the state average, and Forsyth County Schools had the highest scores in the state among systems testing more than 1,000 students.

“It’s expected, but at the same time, we see that improvement taking place to recover,” Keysar said.

Amy Bartlett, Director of Elementary Education, explained that the system received $13 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan during the pandemic, and the district was required to use 20%, or $2.6 million, of the funding to help address learning loss.

FCS used that money to host a summer school in June and early July for all grade levels, inviting students who were at-risk or had failed standards in reading and math.

They also provided door-to-door transportation and provided free meals to students at all six school sites where the program was hosted. Overall, district leaders agreed that the program for both elementary and secondary students was a success.

Bartlett led the elementary program, which helped to engage more than 470 students at five different sites in hands-on activities that they could also take home with them after the 19-day program was over.

To gauge learning recovery, Bartlett explained that they had students take a test before and after summer school on the reading and math standards they especially struggled with.

In math, elementary students scored an average of 37% on their fact fluency test before the program and 50% after. On application of math concepts, scores went from 26% to 47%.

Students focusing on reading followed goals based on their class standards. By the end of the program, Bartlett said 64% of the students had either met or exceeded those goals.

“It’s really extraordinary for 19 days,” Bartlett said. “We’re really proud of the results.”