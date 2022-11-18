How Forsyth County Schools is working with Rep. Todd Jones to bring STEM opportunities to kids in rural Georgia

Forsyth Virtual Academy Principal Drew Hayes and his team partnered with the Cherokee County School District to pull together staff and online resources they could use to bring their STEM curriculums to other districts.

They then partnered with five rural counties — Decatur, Macon, Miller, Seminole and Taylor — to take a risk on the project and begin teaching their students through this pilot program.

FVA Assistant Principal Phil Lyerly told the Board of Education they decided to start off the initiative this school year in three middle schools and four high schools with simple computer science courses to help build up students’ STEM knowledge.

Teachers in Forsyth County created the virtual courses provided, and each of the participating rural schools assigned a teacher to facilitate a class of 5-20 students in person to answer questions and provide support as students navigated through the course.

“They come in, they log in and then they’re taught through some of the asynchronous and synchronous components of our courses,” Lyerly said. “So they actually get to talk to our teachers.”

Lyerly said students are also logging in to the same systems that students in Forsyth County are, so they have access to the same materials and resources while learning about programming, web design, game development and more.

At the same time, the computer science courses were created by a team of Forsyth CTAE and FVA instructional designers who specialize in the subject and have been able to offer their expertise to other teachers at these rural schools.

“As we’re going through and teaching the students, this is a perfect opportunity for us to not only teach others but also to learn,” Lyerly said.

Four teachers at the schools are teaching computer science for the first time and are now making plans to become STEM certified to be able to offer similar classes at their base schools.

Lyerly said the project has been successful so far overall, and by the end of the school year, he projects they will have taught approximately 150 students in these STEM courses.

And by that time, students in the five partnering counties will have access to tutoring help through HYPE, a nonprofit that aims to “promote community sustainability” founded by Sahil Sood and Jason Eappen, seniors at Lambert High School.

“One of our core pillars [at HYPE] is education because we feel that effective education, especially in vocational and STEM fields, is crucial to positioning students for the future so that they’re able to make strides in their career and get the skills that are well in demand in the job field,” Sood said.

That is why he and Eappen volunteered to gather a cohort of students from Lambert with knowledge in computer science to tutor those in the Rural Project initiative.

They have since set up the infrastructure needed to tutor other students online, and with future approval from the partnering counties, hope to begin the tutoring program next semester.

“This is something that has tremendous power to drive tangible change within our community,” Sood said. “We’re glad to be a part of that, and we hope this is something that we can continue to work on for years to come.”

FVA leaders all agreed that they hope to see the program grow to other school districts in the future — and possibly the entire state.

“Can we take this pilot and literally say we’re going to create enough scale that no child in any of the 180 school districts will ever have to say I didn’t get computer science, I didn’t get calculus, I didn’t physics, I didn’t get AP, I didn’t get this or that because of where I was born?” Jones asked.

“This is going to be the foundation of truly fundamentally changing the state of Georgia,” he continued.