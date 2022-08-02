How Forsyth County’s sheriff, school superintendent work to keep students safe

What happens if there is a crisis?

Even with these preventative measures in place, some families in Forsyth County are still worried going into the new school year.

Over the last two months, Freeman and Bearden have heard questions from people in the community like, “What happens if there is an active shooter in a school?” and “Do your deputies have to wait for permission to do something to stop a shooter?”

They said they hope to never have to find those answers because of a real-life situation. They never want to get to that worst-case scenario where students in Forsyth may be in a dangerous situation.

But in that situation, Freeman said deputies would not hesitate to protect students.

Deputies have access to every door in every school and, beginning this year, will have tools on each campus to break down doors that may be barricaded. Freeman assured there would be no delay for deputies to get into a school where an active threat is taking place.

Once inside, Freeman said deputies “will immediately go neutralize the threat.”

“I make no qualms about what that means,” Freeman said. “If someone is posing an active threat in a school …. we’re going to go immediately, and if they’re an active threat, we’re going to shoot that person. And we’re going to shoot them a lot.”

He said he wants families to know that student and staff safety is their No. 1 priority, and deputies will not wait for backup to get inside a school and try to stop an active threat.

“We’re going to protect our kids,” Freeman said. “I have literally told our SROs, ‘God forbid if something like that happened, when I get on scene, one of two things better have happened. You better be full of bullets, which means you got shot trying to protect our kids, or you better be out of bullets because you shot the bad guy that many times.’ As horrific as that sounds, it’s what we have to do to protect our kids if we got to that ultimate, critical level.”

School leaders and law enforcement “work really hard not to get to that level” and provide preventative measures that work for students, staff and parents.

And the best way to avoid a crisis in the schools is for everyone to work together and report suspicious or threatening activity.

“All we want to do is make sure everybody is safe,” Freeman said.

For more information about school safety, visit the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office website at www.forsythsheriff.com or the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.