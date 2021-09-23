How Forsyth County’s students scored on SAT compared to state, nation during pandemic

Forsyth County’s public-school students once again surpassed state and national averages for 2021 SAT scores, according to data released last week by the Georgia Department of Education.



SAT test scores in the county continued to rise despite a drop in overall participation and struggles students faced during the COVID-19 pandemic last school year. Local students in the Class of 2021 had a mean score of 1,193 — a total of 116 points above the state average (1,077) and 155 points above the national average (1,038).

Forsyth County Schools’ mean test scores were the second-highest among other districts in Georgia, just behind Decatur City Schools (1,227).

The county’s mean score rose by 32 points from 2020, and students at each of Forsyth’s individual high schools continued to reach above state and national averages.

Out of the 2,140 students who took the SAT in the Class of 2021, Lambert High School has the highest mean score in the county at 1,251. Lambert was followed by South Forsyth (1,241); Alliance (1,226); Denmark (1,205); Forsyth Central (1,152); West Forsyth (1,147); and then North Forsyth High Schools (1,095).

