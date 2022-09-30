How Forsyth County’s students scored on the SAT compared to state, national averages

Forsyth County’s public school students once again rose above state and national average SAT scores for 2022, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Education Wednesday.

Local students in the class of 2022 came out with a mean score of 1,172 — 120 points above the state average of 1,052 and 144 points above the national average of 1,028.



Forsyth County Schools’ scores were also highest among metro Atlanta districts and the second-highest among all Georgia districts, just behind Decatur City Schools (1,196).

But scores did drop in Forsyth by 21 points compared to last year, a difference seen across the state as participation in the test, administered by the College Board, begins to rise again.

Participation dropped off significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic as testing centers closed and the University System of Georgia admissions temporarily waived SAT and ACT score requirements.

Forsyth County’s participation grew from 2,140 students in 2021 to 2,788 in 2022 — a difference of 648 students. According to the Georgia Department of Education, overall participation in the SAT increased by 13% across the state.

“I am extremely proud of the class of 2022 and their educators, families and communities who have invested in them,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “While students and schools have faced significant challenges over the last several years, as a state we will continue to invest in academic recovery and the opportunities available to every graduate of every Georgia public school."