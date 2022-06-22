How a proposed BOE policy will allow parents, staff to file complaints against ‘divisive concepts’ in schools

The Forsyth County Board of Education discussed a proposed policy to allow parents and school staff to file complaints about the teaching of “divisive concepts” in their schools at its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 21.



This policy draft comes after Gov. Brian Kemp’s signing of HB 1084, also known as the Protect Students First Act, which will go into effect on Friday, July 1. Under the new law, teachers in the state will not be allowed to teach curriculums in a way that makes students feel guilty or inferior based on their race.

Lee Anne Rice, associate superintendent of Teaching and Learning for Forsyth County Schools, presented the proposed policy to the board, noting that the district must adopt a policy defining a divisive concepts complaint resolution process by Aug. 1.

“Our policy outlines the definitions of divisive concepts, what those concepts mean and what they entail,” Rice said. “This was taken directly from the law.”





Under the definitions provided, divisive concepts include the teaching that:

• One race is inherently superior to another race;

• The U.S. is fundamentally racist;

• n individual, by virtue of his or her race, is inherently or consciously racist or oppressive toward individuals of other races;

• An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race;

• An individual’s moral character is inherently determined by his or her race;

• An individual, solely by virtue of his or her race, bears individual responsibility for actions committed in the past by other individuals of the same race;

• An individual, solely by virtue of his or her race, should feel anguish, guilt, or any other form of psychological distress;

• Performance-based advancement or the recognition and appreciation of character traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or have been advocated for by individuals of a particular race to oppress individuals of another race;

• Or any other form of race scapegoating or race stereotyping.



