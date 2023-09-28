Forsyth County public school students far surpassed state and national average SAT scores for 2023, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Education this week.
How SAT scores in Forsyth County compare to other Georgia school districts
Latest
-
University of North Georgia breaks ground on new military science center
-
These Forsyth County elementary schools were named as state leaders in literacy
-
How construction is coming along on UNG’s Cumming campus expansion
-
How Forsyth County Schools plans to improve school safety with $2 million in state grants