How therapy dogs provide moments of calm to Lambert High School's students, staff during pandemic

Before seeing them, students’ stress levels were an average of seven, and as kids left from seeing the dogs, that average stress level went down to four.



“So we thought, ‘Wow, that’s pretty impactful for 15 minutes to see a puppy,’” Johnessee said. After that, the school ended up partnering with Humane Hearts Pet Therapy, an extension of the Humane Society of Forsyth County, to start having handlers come to campus with their dogs whenever they could find time.

By the end of last year, Mary Nicoletti, a teacher on campus who works with one of the specialized education classrooms, showed an interest in bringing a permanent on-campus therapy dog to help with the students in her class.

“Lucky for us, there is precedent in the district,” Johnessee said. “There are counselors who bring their dogs to campuses all over and do a lot of things to support kids. And I so I just said, let’s see what would happen.”

Nicoletti had no clue of where to start the process, so Johnessee suggested reaching out to Scot Rucker, the founder of Rucker Dog Training in Cumming. After reaching out, in what Johnessee described as an act of fate, Rucker said that he already had the perfect dog for them.

He had a 7-month-old black lab who had failed out of duck training school. They wanted to put the dog inside of a school, but they didn’t know how to start the process. He offered to partner with the school and donate the dog and its basic training for the students.

“Well, you can imagine we were just deeply moved by that generosity,” Johnessee said. “But more so, we were really excited that we came back from winter break, and Duck was our newest staff member.”