How these Forsyth County veterinary science students became national champions
11222023VET SCIENCE
From the left, students MacKenzie Kratz, Emma Wisenbaker, McKenzie Souder and Madden Callis and advisor Dr. Jessica Kirk celebrate winning the 2023 FFA national championship. Photo courtesy of Dr. Jessica Kirk
Denmark High School’s veterinary science team was buzzing with nerves and excitement as they were called up to the stage at the 2023 Future Farmers of America National Convention held in Indianapolis earlier this month.