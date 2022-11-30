How these Haw Creek Elementary students won $2,000 in a radio contest by making dog treats

Maggie, left, and Margot sit in front of Sadie as they all wait on delicious treats hand made by Haw Creek's students. Photo courtesy of Delta Community Credit Union. Haw Creek Elementary School’s special education students recently won $2,000 as part of Star 94’s Give Back Giveaway contest for their work making and selling dog treats to raise money for the Humane Society of Forsyth County.

Students started making the treats this year after Ashley Johnessee took up her first principalship at the school with her therapy dog, Maggie, in tow.

The labradoodle is a rescue from the Humane Society and received therapy dog training from Scot Rucker, owner of Rucker Dog Training, who has now donated several dogs to schools across Forsyth where they have the chance to serve students.

Maggie joined two other four-legged friends at Haw Creek’s campus, Sadie and Margot, and they quickly became the face of the school. And with that, the students decided they wanted to give back to pups like them.

Working with their teachers, Haw Creek’s special education students started spending time in their cooking class every Friday to whip up a batch of fresh Husky Pack Treats that they now also market, sell and deliver to staff and families all over campus to raise funds for the Humane Society.

“When we came here to Haw Creek, watching the students here make their commitment and connection to giving back so that dogs like Maggie have an opportunity to serve in schools across our district is one of the most proud moments of my life,” Johnessee said. “They are the best kids you will ever meet.”