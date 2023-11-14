By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
How you can help recognize a beloved Forsyth County teacher as a ‘Hidden Hero’ in education
11142023JESSICA HAMMOND
Jessica Hammond, a third-grade teacher at Silver City Elementary, is nominated in the 4th Annual Hidden Heroes competition. Photo courtesy of Jessica Hammond.
Silver City Elementary School leaders are rallying families to vote on a beloved teacher to win in this year’s Georgia Leadership Institute Hidden Heroes competition.