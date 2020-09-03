Hundreds of UGA students test positive for COVID-19 in first week of classes

By Beau Evans

Capitol Beat News Service

Hundreds of University of Georgia students tested positive for COVID-19 during the first full week of classes that began last week, the school announced Wednesday.

Between Aug. 24-30, 821 positive tests were reported through UGA’s weekly online self-reporting system. Of those, 19 tests returned positive for staff and four for faculty, the university said in a news release.

Around half of the tests were done by sources that were not university health staff or medical providers in the Athens area, the school said. Those tests, many of which were done by urgent care clinics and outside testing centers, have not been verified by the university.

But the university has confirmed 186 positive tests were reported by the campus health center, plus 126 more positive tests from Athens-area medical providers and another 97 tests that showed positive results of mostly students who had no COVID-19 symptoms.

UGA has roughly 50,000 students, faculty and staff.