Important dates to know ahead of Forsyth County Schools’ 2022-23 year

It’s almost time for the start of a new school year again as the summer quickly begins to come to a close. To start the 2021-22 year off fresh and ready-to-go, here are some important dates to remember for Forsyth County’s families.
Open house dates
● Middle schools: Monday, Aug. 1;
● Elementary schools: Tuesday, Aug. 7.
Each of the county’s high schools establishes its own open house dates and orientations for the freshman class. Check with individual schools for more information as dates and times differ between schools and grade levels.
First day of school in Forsyth County
The first day of school for all students is on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Student holidays in 2022-23
● Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 5. The Friday before will also be an early release day for students, bringing an early start to what will be a three-day weekend;
● Fall break: Sept. 26-30;
● Parent conferences: Oct. 19-20 will be early release days for K-8 students to give time for parent conferences;
● Professional development: Friday, Oct. 21;
● Thanksgiving break: Nov. 21-25;
● Winter break: Dec. 21-Jan. 4;
● Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Jan. 16;
● Student and staff holiday: Feb. 17-21;
● Parent conferences: March 9 will be an early release day for all students to give time for K-12 parent conferences, and the following day, March 10, will be a student holiday for professional development;
● Spring break: April 3-7.
Last day of school
The last day of the 2022-23 school year is on May 25. It will be an early release day for all students.